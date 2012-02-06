Chamath Archive

Most of us are not born with the deck stacked in our favor, in all kinds of ways. Some of us have many of those cards stacked against us. Whether it’s gender, religion, sexual orientation, physical appearance, sense of self-worth, the way your parents raised you.

Whatever it is, there’s all of these things that we accumulate as emotional baggage that retards our individual progress as humans. We all want to find people that have fought through that, because those kinds of people give us energy about our own potential.

I’ve been extraordinarily lucky to fight through a lot of that to get to the other side. What I feel every day, is I have a responsibility to be authentically myself in a way that energizes other people who themselves feel like they’re going through that struggle.

— Chamath Palihapitiya, CB Insights